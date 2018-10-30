The student reported the assault in April. Pullman police say the sergeant has been on paid administrative leave or desk duty since then.
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Pullman Police Department says a veteran officer has been arrested in the sexual assault of a female Washington State University student.
Sgt. Dan Hargraves was arrested Tuesday following a six-month investigation by the Washington State Patrol. Authorities say he faces a charge of first-degree custodial sexual misconduct.
It was not immediately clear if Hargraves had obtained an attorney.
The student reported the assault in April. Pullman police say the sergeant has been on paid administrative leave or desk duty since then.
No further details of the case were immediately released. The department says Hargraves has been with Pullman police for 19 years, 14 as a sergeant.