A Pullman Police Department officer accused of sexually assaulting a Washington State University student in March has resigned.

Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said Thursday that Sgt. Dan Hargraves resigned Monday, the day before police investigators conducting an internal investigation were going to interview him.

Jenkins says that investigation concluded that Hargraves violated multiple department policies, including improper treatment of persons in custody.

Jenkins says he’ll start a process to decertify Hargraves as a police officer.

Hargraves has pleaded not guilty to custodial sexual misconduct.

Charging papers say Hargraves encountered a woman as she was stumbling March 30, drove her to her dorm and later heard another officer say her name over the radio.

Documents say Hargraves found her and said he’d have to take her to the station. She told investigators she began crying and said she’d do anything to not get arrested.

Authorities said Hargraves drove her to a park and made her engage in a sex act.

Investigators said semen found on her sleeve matched Hargraves’ DNA.