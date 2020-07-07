A humpback whale may have been struck by a Washington State Ferries vessel near Mukilteo on Monday.

It is unlikely the whale survived the collision with the ferry Tokitae, said Kelley Balcomb-Bartok, communications director for the Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA), which shared video and photos of the animal struggling near the water’s surface.

Washington State Ferries said it is working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to review photos and videos of the incident.

The PWWA said it expects the whale carcass to surface in the days or weeks to come.

According to the PWWA, the whale watching vessel Saratoga was nearby and tried to alert the Tokitae’s crew to the whale’s presence as the ferry traveled toward it at a speed of 13 knots, or about 15 miles per hour, near the Mukilteo ferry terminal shortly after noon Monday.