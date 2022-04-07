Gig Harbor’s well-known geese, Stella and Mac, are back in town.

The pair of Canada geese have been coming to Gig Harbor to nest for years. Find them in the flower beds of the Tides Tavern, 2925 Harborview Dr., in the springtime. The Tide’s staff named these celebrity geese after beers: Mac and Jack’s and Stella Artois.

Stella has returned to nest her five eggs once again in the flower barrel personally created for her, giving her a view of the harbor. Her partner Mac does not spend much time in the flower beds, but is around the harbor keeping an eye on things, on the nearby dock or swimming in the water.

Those who want to watch Stella and her progress can visit her live camera feed on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8B3o61HYAtE.

“This is the second year of the livestream,” Tides marketing manager Michael McManus said. “It is amazing to see her dedication as she rarely takes breaks away from the nest for herself. When she does leave the nest it is usually for just a short time while she bathes and rests on our dock with Mac.”

If you sit close enough to the window, you might catch Stella turning her eggs.

Advertising

“We get a lot of requests for Stella’s table,” McManus said.

The Tide’s Tavern has had geese nesting in its flower barrels for about 20 years off and on. Around 2015, the owner had a special landing and flower barrel prepared for Stella to easily get in and out of, and she has returned every year since.

Nesting typically occurs between St. Patrick’s Day and Mother’s Day, according to Stella’s webpage. In 2021, Stella had six goslings.

It’s not clear if any other visiting geese are Stella’s babies from previous years, but that’s what the Tides Tavern staff likes to think.

With Stella nesting her five eggs right now, they expect to see fuzzy little chicks by the end of the month. The chicks usually leave the nest in 24 hours, making the leap to the shore below.

“Our gardeners take special care to plant the same flowers each year for her to nest with. She pulls the blooms and uses them as nesting material to keep the eggs insulated or covered,” McManus said.

Stella and Mac are very vocal, taking turns honking at each other when Stella takes a break from the nest. It’s a protected spot on the landing to keep Stella comfortable and undisturbed.

“She seems to love having her picture taken and even showing the eggs off for us,” McManus said.