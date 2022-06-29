Puget Sound crabbing kicks off Friday!

While some Western Washington crabbing areas, like the South Coast / Pacific Ocean and Columbia River have yearlong crabbing seasons, the season starts July 1 in most Puget Sound areas. In a few areas, it starts on July 3, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Each year, sport fishers catch more than 1.5 million pounds of Dungeness crab, the department said.

Make sure you have the proper license (and the proper catch record card, if you’re crabbing for Dungeness crab in Puget Sound), and learn more about each of the types of crab you can catch and keep in Washington waters:

The Department of Fish and Wildlife’s webpage has information on a variety of related topics, such as daily limits, how to tell a soft-shell crab from a hard one, and how to avoid losing your gear.