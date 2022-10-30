One person is dead after flames engulfed an RV near the Port of Tacoma early Sunday morning.

Tacoma fire officials responded shortly after midnight to the RV fire on the 2100 block of Maxwell Way, a road in an industrial area near the port. A bystander reported hearing screams from inside, said Tacoma Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Wilse.

Tacoma firefighters are sad to inform the public of another fire death in Tacoma overnight. Crews responded to an RV fire in the 2100 block of Maxwell Way. The RV was engulfed in flames upon arrival with no chance of survival for the victim. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/XpccaC0kdT — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) October 30, 2022

But by the time firefighters arrived, it was too late. The fire had already consumed the entire RV, “from the tires to the roof,” Wilse said.

Crews extinguished the fire and the Pierce County medical examiner removed a body. Officials were unable to immediately determine the person’s gender.

RV fires have become more common in Tacoma in recent years, Wilse said. The same is true of Seattle, where people who live in RVs burn propane to keep warm in winter.

No further information was immediately available.