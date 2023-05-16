Say goodbye to the Space Needle’s bright-orange roof — the Seattle skyline’s most iconic landmark will be repainted “Astronaut White” next week as the tower’s 60th anniversary draws to a close.

“Galaxy Gold” was the color the Needle debuted in at the Seattle’s World Fair in 1962. It was repainted gold last year for the 60th anniversary and a decade prior for the 50th anniversary.

The ceremonial repainting began Tuesday morning on the south end of the tower’s saucer-shaped top level. The Mariner Moose and the Seattle Kraken’s mascot, Buoy, harnessed up and climbed the scaffolding erected to paint the first brushstrokes of white.

The top fundraisers from last October’s Base 2 Space, an open-air climb up the Needle’s 98 flights of stairs that benefits the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, were also invited to strap up.

Vijay Paruchuru raised more than $2,700 during last year’s climb, which he completed in about 10 minutes. Paruchuru — who is afraid of heights — anxiously bounced his legs by the scaffolding on Tuesday.

“Supporting what we’re doing today, I [prefer] the white,” he said.

It’s a bit of mystery when the Needle was first painted the more recognizable Astronaut White, but photos taken in the early 1970s show the bright white roof, said public relations director Sienna Spencer-Markles.

The Needle’s team has pledged to repaint the roof orange every decade. The undertaking costs between $60,000 and $70,000, chief marketing officer Randy Cote estimated.

One hundred gallons of special waterproof, weatherproof paint is shipped from overseas. Starting next week, a crew of about five painters from the Long Painting Company will strap on harnesses and roll on two coats of paint. It takes about one week for the small crew to finish the job.

Cote said the white roof makes it easier for the Needle team to light up the roof for special occasions.

“The Space Needle is often a reflection of what Seattle is celebrating, mourning, thinking, feeling, and that drives a lot of the special things we do,” Cote said.