Traffic in the Puget Sound region came to a stop Wednesday morning due to two separate incidents, one in Bothell and the other near Arlington.

On southbound Interstate 405 in Bothell, a collision near Highway 527 closed the two right lanes, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced on Twitter at 9:20 a.m. The resulting traffic backup grew to over four miles long, with the department urging drivers to use alternate routes. Crews cleared the collision and all lanes were reopened around 11 a.m.

Here is a visual for this collision on southbound I-405 just south of SR 527 in Bothell. Currently blocking the 2 right lanes. The Express Toll Lanes are open to all to ease congestion. Fire Assistance, Medical Aid, the WA State Patrol, & the Incident Response Team are on scene. pic.twitter.com/xCsLUTRGAk — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 6, 2022

Meanwhile, in Arlington, just south of 236th Street Northeast and north of the Stillaguamish River Bridge, all southbound lanes of I-5 were also fully closed around 10:30 a.m. after a collision. WSDOT is encouraging drivers to avoid the area.

Here is a visual for this collision blocking all lanes of southbound I-5 just south of 236th Street NE (milepost 210) and just north of the Stillaguamish River Bridge. Drivers should find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/toEiB9esgj — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 6, 2022

Trooper Jacob Kennett with the Washington State Patrol shared more information about the incident on Twitter. “SB I5 near 228th St, Mp 210, Arlington, will be fully blocked by a car vs. work truck fatality collision,” he said. “Details are still coming in and more information will be provided. Troopers are investigating the scene and working on a detour.”

#Update The roadway will remain closed while a detour is being set. More info to follow. Thank you for your patience, drive safe. pic.twitter.com/S2eshFtATD — Trooper Jacob Kennett (@wspd7pio) April 6, 2022

With the scene under investigation, Kennett expected an extended road closure while troopers set up a detour away from the scene.