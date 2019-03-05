Four skyscraper-like cranes, among the largest on the West Coast, will float through Puget Sound today on a ship.

Take a look out onto Puget Sound today, and you might see something unusual: four massive cranes floating by.

The cranes, which are among the largest on the West Coast, are traveling on a 771-foot-long heavy-lift ship toward Commencement Bay. They’ll sit there for a few days before heading to their final destination, Husky Terminal at the northwest end of the Blair Waterway.

You can track where the ship is here.

You might remember when four identical cranes sailed to Tacoma on a container ship in February 2018. Like those, the cranes on the move today were built in China (container cranes aren’t currently manufactured in the United States) and brought here to help with a $250 million project at the Port of Tacoma.

This video from the Northwest Seaport Alliance shows the giant cranes: