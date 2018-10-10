The utility recommended that its Washington state customers lower their thermostats and limit the use of hot water.

Puget Sound Energy asked its customers to limit power consumption after a natural-gas pipeline in Vancouver, B.C., ruptured.

The company, Washington state’s largest private energy utility, recommended that its customers lower their thermostats and limit the use of hot water Wednesday morning, it said in a tweet.

PSE provides electricity and natural gas for 1.5 million customers, according to its website.

The Enbridge natural-gas pipeline suffered an explosion near Prince George on Tuesday, sparking a fire and forcing about 100 people from their homes, The Canadian Press reported. There were no injuries and most were allowed to return.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether damage to the Canadian pipeline caused a disruption to PSE’s supplies. The company said its local gas system is safe and hasn’t been damaged.

PSE officials didn’t respond to requests for comment made outside of office hours.