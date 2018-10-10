The utility recommended that its customers lower their thermostats and limit the use of hot water.

Puget Sound Energy asked its customers to limit power consumption after one of the main pipelines that supply it with natural gas from Canada ruptured, raising the risk of power outages.

The company, Washington state’s largest private energy utility, recommended that its customers lower their thermostats and limit the use of hot water Wednesday morning, it said in a tweet. PSE is trying to make up for a projected 15 percent reduction in its natural gas supply through voluntary conservation, Duane Henderson, a PSE gas-systems integrity manager, said by phone.

The company “seemed to be on track” to meet that target after Wednesday morning’s peak-energy use, which didn’t result in outages, he said.

“In order to balance out, we might start seeing some outages” if PSE isn’t able to make up the energy loss with conservation by customers or internal efforts, Henderson said. Possible outages would be limited to “pockets” in some local regions, Henderson said.

PSE relies on the Vancouver, B.C., and Alberta regions to get two-thirds of its natural-gas supplies, which travel down the Interstate 5 corridor through pipelines, according to Kim.

Enbridge Inc., the company that owns the pipeline, said it suffered an explosion Tuesday near Prince George, sparking a fire and forcing about 100 Lheidli T’enneh First Nation tribe members from their homes. The company tweeted Wednesday that it was “continuing to respond to the incident.”

There were no injuries and most evacuees were allowed to return to their homes on Tuesday, The Canadian Press reported.

Damage to the pipeline may affect PSE’s ability to provide energy to its customers, said Janet Kim, a spokeswoman for the utility, by phone.

“We are doing what we can to maintain our supply,” she said. Reducing power consumption “will certainly help. Every little bit will help.”

The company gets its natural gas from the north in Canada, and from the south in the Rocky Mountains. The company doesn’t know yet how long customers may have to limit their use of energy, Kim said.

PSE provides electricity and natural gas for 1.5 million customers, according to its website. Of those customers, 825,000 use natural gas and 1.1 million use electric energy, Kim said.

The company, which also uses coal, water and wind to produce electricity, is switching its power generation from natural gas to “alternative fuels” for the time being, Kim said. PSE may use a combination of its energy sources to make up for the deficit, Henderson said.

The company said its local gas system is safe and hasn’t been damaged.