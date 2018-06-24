Local News ‘Puffin’ steam launch keeps puffing Originally published June 24, 2018 at 7:41 pm The Truscott steam launch “Puffin” sends out a blast from its earsplitting horn as it turns around under the Aurora Bridge before returning to The Center for Wooden Boats on Lake Union in Seattle on Sunday, under sunny skies and mild temperatures. Built in 1906, and originally powered by gas, the boat is older than the Titanic. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times) Built in 1906, and originally powered by gas, the boat is older than the Titanic. Share story By Seattle Times staff The Seattle Times Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryMan walking on tracks killed by freight train in Shoreline Previous StoryDNA, used napkin lead police to suspect in Tacoma girl’s 1986 killing
