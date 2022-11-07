The family of D’Vonne Pickett Jr., a Central District business owner shot to death last month, will hold a public memorial at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday.

Pickett, a father of three young children, was a beloved figure in the Central District. The 32-year-old entrepreneur also served as a youth football coach for the CD Panthers, and was considered a mentor and advocate in the neighborhood. Emblazoned on the storefront of his business, The Postman, is the phrase “Keeping Community Connected.”

Pickett was fatally shot as he and his wife were closing up the mail and shipping business Oct. 19. King County prosecutors charged a 31-year-old Seattle man with premeditated first-degree murder and several other criminal offenses five days later.

An alum of Rainier Beach High School, Pickett was a skilled basketball player, helping the Vikings win a 3A state championship in 2008. Pickett would go on to play basketball at a junior college in Arizona for two years, then at Seattle University from 2012 to 2014 after earning a scholarship there.

“He played and walked in his graduation under the Kraken arena’s historic roof,” the Seattle Kraken said in a recent blog post announcing a now-closed auction held to honor Pickett.

The public memorial will start at 11 a.m. Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena, with doors opening at 10 a.m. For more information and to RSVP online, visit st.news/memorialservice.