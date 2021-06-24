A public memorial honoring fallen police Officer Alexandra “Lexi” Harris will be held July 1 at T-Mobile Park, the Seattle Police Department announced Thursday evening.

Harris, 38, was off-duty and had just finished a shift on June 13, when she encountered a three-vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 5 just south of Seattle. While attempting to render aid to the drivers involved in the accident, Harris was struck and killed by another vehicle.

Memorial Service for Officer Harris https://t.co/5T40sVguWw — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 23, 2021

The Seattle Police Department said it will share more information about the memorial service, including details about a procession, in coming days.

“As we prepare to remember Lexi’s life, service and sacrifice, I’m reminded of these words: ‘Law enforcement officers are never ‘off duty.’ They are dedicated public servants who are sworn to protect public safety at any time and place that the peace is threatened,'” wrote Chief Adrian Diaz in a post on the department’s blotter. “This was certainly true of Lexi.”

The Seattle Police Officers Guild has also started a memorial fund in Harris’ name. Donations will go to Harris’ family and community organizations.