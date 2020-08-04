Incumbent Hilary Franz and Sue Kuehl Pederson were leading in Tuesday night’s primary election returns to become Washington state’s next public lands commissioner. Franz, a Democrat, had nearly 52% of the initial vote count and Kuehl Pederson, a Republican, had garnered almost 22%.

If the leads hold as more ballots are counted in the coming days, both will advance to November’s general election.

The public lands commissioner heads the state Department of Natural Resources, which is responsible for the management of 5.6 million acres of Washington’s forest, range, agricultural, aquatic and commercial lands.

The commissioner leads state efforts in preparing for and suppressing wildfire, plays a key role in adapting state lands to climate change and leads DNR in producing funds for counties and schools through management of state lands.

Franz faced a slate of relative political newcomers. Kuehl Pederson was the only other candidate to raise campaign contributions, according to Washington’s Public Disclosure Commission.

The next commissioner will lead DNR through a challenging financial picture only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. DNR produces much of its own funding, and also money for counties and schools, through timber harvest. But, the agency has forecast that what is sustainable to harvest on state lands will drop throughout the next half century.

Franz wants to broaden the agency’s portfolio, leasing more land for solar, wind, biomass and geothermal projects or for industrial, agricultural and commercial purposes.

Kuehl Pederson, a retired fisheries biologist and power manager, has called for commercial logging to be ramped up. She said bad wildfire seasons drew her into the race, and would like to reduce fuel load in the forest.