Deschutes County law-enforcement agencies replaced their aging analog radio system with a digital system and then encrypted the conversations that once floated freely through the airwaves.

BEND, Ore. — On July 27, the steady hum of static and radio-scanner chatter filling newsrooms and some Deschutes County homes fell largely silent. Reports from local fire agencies, the Oregon State Police (OSP) and Oregon Department of Transportation sounded occasionally, but the conversations from area law-enforcement organizations about reported crimes, violent encounters and other police-related emergencies ceased.

The silence came after all Deschutes County law-enforcement agencies replaced their aging analog radio system with a digital system and then encrypted the conversations that once floated freely through the airwaves. The change blocked personal scanners from hearing the information online, on phone apps or on handheld or desktop receivers.

Those looking to monitor law-enforcement agencies in Deschutes County as hobbyists, government skeptics or media outlets were out of luck.

According to Steve Reinke, director of Deschutes County’s 911 service, which dispatches police, fire and medical emergency services for 15 agencies, no private citizen can listen to the encrypted network, regardless of equipment.

Deschutes County will at some point provide the scanner chatter on a 30-minute delay, which will be available online at a web address not yet created. All agencies will have the ability to pause the delayed feeds to withhold sensitive information, but unaltered copies of the scanner traffic will be available through public-records requests.

Reinke said each agency uses different radios, and his staff is working to get all of the radios included on the network. Once the bugs are worked out, he can focus on the delayed feed, which he says should be up by January.

Law-enforcement agencies say their need for radio-scanner secrecy is twofold: Encrypted channels are safer for officers and help them better perform their duties.

But the practice also shuts out the public. For decades, the media have relied on scanner traffic to alert journalists to breaking news in real time.

In the past, The Bulletin has used scanners to be able to quickly arrive on scene to cover a wide variety of stories, from the collapse of a snow-laden roof to a murder. Being at the scene allows reporters to get details, interview witnesses and give readers an independent account of a news event.

Some citizens enjoy listening to the feeds, though it appears to be a small portion of the community.

While each law-enforcement agency can choose on its own whether to encrypt, all agency heads decided jointly to go forward with encryption, with two exceptions: Fire agencies have decided against it, and OSP is still weighing its options. Members of the public who want to listen to fire and other agencies that aren’t encrypted can do so on a digital scanner, on a smartphone through free apps, or online on websites such as www.broadcastify.com.

Bend Police Chief Jim Porter, who has been a police officer since 1983, said technological advancements spurred the decision.

“We have seen an increase in individuals monitoring our radio, monitoring our police officers’ movements,” Porter said. “And we have seen criminals using advanced technology to escape us.”

Porter, who has been with the Bend Police Department for 26 years, said more often his officers now find suspects with smartphone apps that broadcast scanner feeds. He pointed to a 2015 case in which a suspect was believed to have broken into 34 cars. When police located him, he was driving down the street looking for cars to break into while monitoring a scanner as a way to avoid being caught, Porter said.

Porter could recall only two other times since the 1980s when a suspected criminal was found to be listening to a police scanner, though he said it’s impossible to know how common it is.

Porter said he heard no objections from any members of the public after announcing the change in July. Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Paul Garrison said he personally received a handful of emails, and Sheriff Shane Nelson talked with some citizens as well. Reinke said he got one email about it.

Porter said he did consider the public interest, but found the need to enforce laws and keep the public safe took priority.

“It does not serve the public to have people getting away from us because they have apps,” Porter said.

Sunriver Police Chief Marc Mills recalled a series of burglaries that always involved homes far away from where officers were at the time.

“When you start evaluating things like that, it is my belief that whoever these perpetrators are knew where my officer was,” Mills said. “It’s pretty easy when they are scanning our frequency.”

Porter said some of those interested in hearing the feeds — the media and regular citizens — have impeded officers from doing their jobs. About two years ago an armed intruder who claimed to be strapped with a bomb walked into a bank, he recalled. Porter said his officers had surrounded the bank, but were staying out of sight to avoid tipping off the robber.

“Within a few minutes a local media outlet pulled right up into the parking lot of the bank to see what’s going on,” Porter said. “That not only endangered everyone inside the business, it endangered the entire investigation.”

Porter said members of the public, hearing on a scanner about a situation, may arrive on scene to check it out, forcing his officers to deal with crowd control rather than simply focusing on their jobs.

The Bend Fire Department often faces the same issue, but Dave Howe, battalion chief for Bend Fire, said there is no plan to go to an encrypted channel. Howe said a police emergency, however, can be far different from a fire.

“We do have people who show up, but we don’t have to shoot anybody, you know,” he said. The danger level for the public also is different. Howe said people are generally respectful and stand far enough away to avoid hindering firefighters.

Porter and Garrison said scanner encryption is also a safety issue for law-enforcement officers. Both said violence against police is on the rise and that scanner traffic could be used to monitor law-enforcement tactics and plan a deadly attack on officers. According to FBI statistics, officers killed while on duty jumped 37 percent in 2016, with 118 officer deaths. Assaults on officers increased 14 percent that year.

“We’re not trying to appear nontransparent,” Garrison said. “We are trying to take care of the officers and deputies on the calls, and make a safe working environment for them.”