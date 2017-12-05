The State Utilities and Transportation Commission approved the “historic” agreement related to Puget Sound Energy customer rates and the future of a Montana power-plant complex.
Puget Sound Energy (PSE) swill increase electric rates by 1 percent and decrease natural-gas rates by 3.9 percent under a settlement unanimously approved Tuesday by the state Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC).
The settlement also helps chart a course for the future of PSE’s shares of a major coal-fired power-plant complex in Colstrip, Montana.
It sets up a way to finance the state’s largest private utility to finance the decommissioning and clean-up of Colstrip units 1 and 2 by 2022. It also allows PSE to shorten — from 2045 to 2027 — the time frame for recovering the costs for Colstrip 3 and 4, and requires that PSE make annual estimates of when these two units might shut down.
The agreement also sets aside $5 million for community development in Colstrip as a coal-dependent town, an amount that will be matched by company shareholders.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- NHL? NBA? A look at what could happen now that Seattle approved KeyArena renovation VIEW
- America’s hippest city is Vancouver, Washington?
The utilities commission, in its written order, called the agreement “historic,” addressing challenging issues related to Colstrip that have been around for more than a decade.
Stakeholders in the settlement include PSE, The Kroger Co., the state of Montana, Sierra Club, Renewable Northwest, NW Energy Coalition and utilities-commission staff.
Under the agreement, a typical PSE residential electric customer will see a monthly bill increase by 96 cents. A typical PSE residential natural-gas user will see a monthly bill decrease by $2.67.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.