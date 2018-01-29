Former Seattleite Bill Nye and local activist Maru Mora-Villalpando, an undocumented immigrant, will be among the crowd of politicians and guests in the audience Tuesday night. The speech will begin 6 p.m. PST.

Here’s what’s happening:

President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union Address at 6 p.m. (PST) Tuesday.

In the speech, the White House has said he would point to a robust economy and low unemployment during his first year and the benefits of a tax overhaul.

It will be Trump’s biggest test yet of his ability to deliver a stately speech as 45th President of the U.S; he delivered a congressional address last February.

Lawmakers, celebrities and activists are using the event as a platform to denounce his presidency, either by attending the address to raise awareness for a particular cause or avoiding it entirely.

All major U.S. broadcast and cable networks will air the speech, while outlets such as C-SPAN will stream it online. The Seattle Times will provide live analysis and coverage.

Former Seattleite Bill Nye and local activist Maru Mora-Villalpando, an undocumented immigrant who says federal authorities are targeting her for deportation, will be among the crowd of politicians and guests at the address.

Lawmakers, celebrities and activists are latching onto the speech, in the U.S. Capitol’s House Chambers beginning at 6 p.m. PST, to call attention to issues ranging from social-justice causes to science under Trump’s administration.

Mora-Villalpando will attend the event with her U.S.-born daughter as a guest of U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash, to protest the administration’s moves on immigration, a news release on behalf of Mora-Villalpando says.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents gave Mora-Villalpando a deportation notice in December, and she and her supporters have charged the agency with retaliation.

“Trump’s police force, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, came to my front door, so now I’m coming to his,” she says in the release. “I’m coming to the State of the Union in protest against this administration’s racist, xenophobic policies.”

Nye, a harsh critic of Trump’s environmental policies, will be the guest of Rep. Jim Bridenstine, R-Oklahoma, who is Trump’s nominee to serve as the next administrator of NASA, he told The Associated Press.

Nye said he has enjoyed a productive working relationship with Bridenstine on space issues. “I hope to hear the president’s present plans for an ambitious, science-driven space exploration agenda,” Nye said.

Meanwhile, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, is among a handful of Democratic lawmakers who are boycotting Trump’s remarks.

She will instead attend a female-led, counter-event in Washington, D.C. — dubbed “The State of OUR Union” — with politicians, activists and performers who aim to promote gender equality and “offer an alternative view and vision for the country,” a news release for the event says.

It will be a major test for the president.

“It’s one of the few events presidents conduct in which 30 to 40 million or more Americans are watching,” said Ari Fleischer, former press secretary for President George W. Bush, told The Associated Press. “There is hardly another moment of presidential exposure as big as this one, and it’s one when the president and his staff have all the control. They are not reacting to events. They are controlling them, and they need to deliver.”

Rep. Joe Kennedy of Massachusetts — the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy and the son of former Rep. Joseph Kennedy II — will deliver the Democratic response to the president’s address.

Material from The Seattle Times archives and Associated Press contributed to this report.