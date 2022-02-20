Protests over vaccine and mask mandates in Canada closed the Pacific Highway Border Crossing, a major route for trucks in Blaine, for more than eight hours Saturday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the crossing closed at about 12:30 p.m. “as a preventive measure.” All traffic was diverted to the Interstate 5 crossing, where delays stretched to about an hour at one point.

The RCMP said the majority of protesters were gone at about 8 p.m., and the border crossing was reopened not long after, with vehicle checkpoints and a large police presence remaining in place on the Canadian side. All border crossings were open Sunday morning.

Canadian police also said they were investigating several incidents Saturday in which “aggressive protesters” surrounded members of the media reporting on the scene.

A reporter for Global News posted video in which he and a camera operator are verbally threatened as they are escorted away from an angry crowd by police.

A CTV reporter’s live dispatch was disrupted by a group of screaming people. “One guy actually spit at us, others called us Nazis. … Then they chased us down the street to our bureau,” the reporter, Glen McGregor, said on Twitter.

“These kinds of acts of aggression and intimidation towards media, or any member of the public, are simply unacceptable,” RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko said in a statement. “While it is not always safe for our officers to take immediate enforcement action at the time of the alleged offences based on the size of the crowd of protesters, these incidents will be fully investigated and could lead to subsequent arrests or charges.”

The border closure was shorter than one last weekend, in which the Pacific Highway crossing was closed or blocked for parts of two days, and 16 people were arrested after a convoy of vehicles arrived from the Canadian interior.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding said there was no activity on the U.S. side of the border Saturday. The Pacific Highway crossing connects to Highway 543.

Protesters objecting to COVID-19 restrictions have been active in several Canadian cities and border crossings since late January. Supportive protests have followed in several other countries. Truck convoys have disrupted downtown Ottawa, the Canadian capital. On Saturday, police cleared an encampment of truckers and other protesters in front of the Canadian Parliament building.

Counterprotesters have also come out. A group in downtown Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday held signs asking people to honk for vaccines, The Vancouver Sun reported. People protesting the mandates also were in downtown Vancouver. Counterprotesters attempted to block the path of convoy vehicles, the Sun reported.