At a chaotic news conference disrupted by protesters, immigrant worker-rights organization Casa Latina said Wednesday an escalating campaign against the nonprofit due to sexual misconduct allegations has created an unsafe environment and forced it to temporarily shut its doors.

Best known for dispatching day laborers and domestic workers to employers throughout the area, Casa Latina continues to do so as best it can from a location away from its Central District campus, according to Executive Director Marcos Martinez.

But a month of protests — now taking the form of an encampment and hunger strike in the central courtyard of Casa Latina’s campus — has led the organization to stop its other in-person programs, including ESL classes and food distribution.

“We’re heartbroken about the impact this is having on our community,” said board President Pilar Pacheco.

She and others delivered their remarks in a driveway next to the South Weller Street building where they planned to have their news conference. Just as it was about to start in the offices of the immigrant advocacy group OneAmerica, Martinez announced it couldn’t go on as planned because protesters had arrived. About a dozen stood outside the entrance, holding pickets and shouting “shame!”

After moving outside, Pacheco described what she said was harassment and intimidation by protesters. Last Friday, she said, workers who arrived at Casa Latina’s campus were met by protesters who had set up tents, loudspeakers and porta-potties, blocking access to the buildings and screaming at those trying to distribute and receive job assignments.

Advertising

The protesters who crashed the news conference, and eventually followed Casa Latina’s leaders outside, denied this account. “We don’t touch anybody. … We don’t say anything to workers,” said Lucina Carrillo, a staffer whose allegations against a co-worker, and what she said was Casa Latina’s failure to take decisive action, initially prompted the protests.

Two other women have since lodged allegations against the same former co-worker, charging behavior ranging from verbal harassment to groping. Still others have complained about what they say is sexual harassment or assault involving some of the 220 people who come to Casa Latina to find jobs.

Workers have also made broader complaints about the organization’s leaders, citing issues such as perceived favoritism in dispatching jobs, imperious behavior, and an expectation of overtime work.

Casa Latina’s board has hired D Diamond Consulting to investigate the allegations, and has retained a mediator.

Protesters, who are calling on Casa Latina’s leaders to resign, say they refuse to cooperate with D Diamond.

“The fact that you have hired someone that has worked for many years for the IRS demonstrates your lack of connection with the migrant community, who for good reasons fears giving information to government agencies like the IRS,” they said in a statement.

The protesters who crashed the news conference went back to their encampment afterward, where they were applauded by those who had remained.