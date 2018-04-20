In the latest attempt to stop construction of King County's new youth jail, protesters gathered at the construction site. Three protesters entered the site and sat down.

Three people linked arms with piping and sat in folding chairs on the site of King County’s new youth jail, under construction in Seattle’s Central Area.

About 30 people, activists and members of the clergy, gathered on the sidewalk above the trio Friday morning, singing and speaking about a future with no jails at all.

Police were also gathered, and ordered the protesters sitting on the construction site to leave. Protesters on the public sidewalk were told they could stay.

At least two people who had been sitting on the sidewalk were handcuffed and taken to a police van about 9:30 a.m.

The demonstration was the latest attempt by the No New Youth Jail campaign to stop construction of the more than $200 million juvenile detention center. Early last month, protesters blocked busy intersections throughout downtown Seattle; in late March, protesters formed human barricades at the construction site, blocking some shipments of supplies; this month, protesters interrupted King County Executive Dow Constantine’s State of the County address, forcing him to cancel it and post a prepared version online.

As cranes continued to move supplies around the large site, at 14th Avenue and East Remington Court, the protesters urged supporters to call the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and report what they call safety violations.

It didn’t appear that any work was being done Friday morning around the protesters who were sitting on a portion of the unfinished jail. The protesters also erected a banner near where they were sitting, which read “People’s Moratorium,” a mantra the No New Youth Jail campaign has used during its recent protests.

A construction foreman at the site said the protest wouldn’t prevent planned work from being done at other parts of the site.