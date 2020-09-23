Crowds of angry and heartbroken demonstrators gathered in rainy downtown Seattle and on Capitol Hill Wednesday evening after a grand jury decided earlier in the day not to charge Kentucky police officers with shooting and killing Breonna Taylor.

Protesters organized two separate 7 p.m. rallies — one that began at Westlake Park downtown and ended with a vigil for Taylor outside the U.S. Courthouse, and another at Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill that led to smashed windows and several arrests.

“Before we head out and march today … we are here in solidarity for Louisville, Kentucky,” one Westlake organizer said through a megaphone around 7:30 p.m., according to several livestreams. “That is the only reason we are here today.”

In support of Kentucky protesters, Westlake organizers read aloud six demands from Louisville’s Black Lives Matter chapter, which are directed at their city officials. They include: fire and revoke the pensions of officers who killed Taylor; divest from Louisville Metro Police Department and invest in community building; impeach Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher, who protesters are urging to resign; end use of force by local police; develop a civilian police accountability council independent of the mayor’s office; and establish policies to ensure transparent investigation processes.

At Cal Anderson Park, protester Trayvonna Thompson-Wiley said the grand jury’s decision offered “no justice at all.” The demonstration was a message that people across the country are in solidarity, she said.

“The new generation, millennials, Gen Z are not going to give in to lip service,” she said. “They want change.”

Thompson-Wiley said her family, once able to live in the Central District, has been displaced by gentrification. Three generations ago, they moved to Seattle “to flee white supremacy and Jim Crow, but they encountered a new type of white supremacy,” she said.

“We need a total abolition of the system,” she said.

Around 8:30 p.m., some people who had gathered at Cal Anderson started smashing parking meters and the windows of a Starbucks on First Hill. A second Starbucks was hit shortly after, and Seattle police issued a dispersal order just before 9 p.m.

By 9:15 p.m., police had arrested several people on First Hill. A Seattle police spokesperson said that by 9:45 p.m., officers had made at least six arrests — one for allegedly assaulting an officer and the rest on investigation of rendering criminal assistance and pedestrian interference.

Several more arrests. Police now pushing back up First Hill. Some protesters tossing garbage cans and signs in street as police in cars and on bikes follow.

Meanwhile, back in downtown Seattle, the group that started at Westlake had made their way to the U.S. Courthouse on Fifth Avenue and were placing candles down in a vigil for Taylor, livestreams showed.

“You need to be educating your families, your friends, your neighbors and yourself,” one protester at the vigil shouted at the crowd. “Because if you grew up here, or in any white country, you do not have proper education. … Do not wait until there’s another dead Black body.”

Police in Louisville shot Taylor, an emergency medical worker, in her apartment in March after they entered on a no-knock warrant. A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday did not bring charges against officers for killing Taylor, instead bringing three counts of wanton endangerment against one fired officer for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes.

State Attorney General Daniel Cameron said officers announced themselves before entering and acted in self-defense after Taylor’s boyfriend fired at them, the Associated Press reported. Taylor’s boyfriend has disputed whether the officers clearly announced that they were police and said he and Taylor did not know who was at the door and that he fired in self-defense. A later search of the apartment found no drugs.

In reaction to the decision, protesters gathered across the country Wednesday as they have for more than 100 days since Minneapolis police killed George Floyd.

In Seattle, protesters have called for cuts to the Seattle Police Department’s budget, increased funding for Black-led organizations, for charges against protesters to be dropped, for Mayor Jenny Durkan to resign and for the county to close the juvenile detention center. Along with the names of Taylor and Floyd, protesters have invoked the names of those killed by Seattle police, saying efforts at police reform have failed.