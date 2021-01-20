President Joe Biden’s inauguration was met Wednesday evening in downtown Seattle with protest and scattered property damage from anti-fascist marchers who have demonstrated for months.

A group, which numbered about 100 protesters early in the evening and later dropped in size, marched through downtown and called for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In chants, they decried both former president Donald Trump and Biden.

At least three arrests were made as of 9 p.m., for property damage, burglary and an assault, Seattle police tweeted.

Outside the federal Immigration Court on Second Avenue, several in the crowd lit fire to an American flag. Some spray-painted and smashed three windows at a building that houses an AmazonGo store. “Amazon uses $ 2 fund tech for ICE,” read one tag.

Police issuing 3-minute dispersal after damage to Pike Place Starbucks and 1 arrest. pic.twitter.com/itYUvVoG0S — Heidi Groover (@heidigroover) January 21, 2021

As the group gathered at Occidental Square, one protester said watching Biden call for unity during his inauguration felt like an insult to those harmed by racism, xenophobia and homophobia.

“Calling for unity with people who actively want to harm people is disgusting,” said the protester, who gave the name Anna.

The Biden administration can’t be counted on to “meaningfully change” immigration policy without public pressure, said one protester, who gave the initial D. but declined to give a full name, citing fears of doxing.

“I don’t think immigration should be enforced violently,” the protester said, suggesting social workers and others address immigration instead of law enforcement.

After the vandalism of the AmazonGo store, police arrived and trailed the group in vehicles, on bikes and on foot, eventually issuing a dispersal order. After a scuffle between a member of the crowd and another person, police tackled and arrested the black-clad protester.

Windows were also shattered at the federal William Kenzo Nakamura Courthouse on 5th Avenue.

Later, about 40 of the protesters wound through downtown, Pike Place Market and South Lake Union, along the way smashing windows at the Pike Place Starbucks. Police rushed into the market and made at least one arrest.

In South Lake Union, a line of officers on bikes rode single file guarding the Amazon Spheres and an AmazonGo store as protesters chanted, “We protect people, you protect property.”