Protesters marched Saturday through downtown Seattle and on Capitol Hill, and by evening the police department reported seven arrests, scattered property damage and brief fires in the street.

At 3 p.m. a group of protesters gathered at Capitol Hill’s Cal Anderson Park for a demonstration in “solidarity with comrades across the globe,” an advertisement read.

The Seattle Police Department tweeted photos of broken windows at the Columbia Center building.

A rubbish fire erupted around 7 p.m. on East Pine Street, and about two hours later, there was another fire at East Olive and 11th Street, according to 911 incident logs.

Seven people were arrested Saturday, SPD tweeted, “in response to assaults and property damage.” Police issued dispersal orders following the fires and said bottles and rocks had been thrown at officers.

The Seattle Protest Network, group of volunteer journalists chronicling this year’s protests, said in a tweet, “We’ve got active violence in streets tonight with multiple protesters being arrested. Munitions have been dispersed into the crowd. Press are also being targeted.”

In a livestream of the march, dozens of protesters were heard chanting at officers: “Charleena Lyles,” a pregnant mother fatally shot by two Seattle police officers in her apartment in 2017.

That shooting has sparked years of protests, with many people seeing it as an example of police unnecessarily using deadly force against people of color.