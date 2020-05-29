Crowds of protesters broke windows and clashed with police Friday night in downtown Seattle.

People began gathering at Hing Hay Park in Seattle’s Chinatown International District around 7 p.m. to speak out against police brutality in the first of several planned demonstrations this weekend, all sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The group then started marching toward downtown Seattle, chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “George Floyd,” who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes during an arrest Monday.

Protesters started throwing fireworks, while Seattle police used pepper spray and flash bang devices to disperse the crowds. Officers also blocked off several streets, including Fifth Avenue and Madison Street.

KOMO-TV reported people started smashing the windows of several buildings downtown, including an Amazon Go store.

The Seattle Fire Department on Friday night advised all downtown business owners to “immediately secure all open areas,” including outdoor seating areas, garages, dumpsters and recycling bins, and remove all combustibles that can’t be secured.

Advertising

The protest was one of several in the U.S. that turned violent Friday as people took to the street to protest the death of Floyd.

Protesters smashed windows at CNN headquarters in Atlanta, set a police car on fire and struck officers with bottles. Large demonstrations in New York, Houston, Washington, D.C., and other cities ranged from people peacefully blocking roads to clashing with police.

Floyd, who was black, died Monday after he had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a store.

Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s death. He also was accused of ignoring another officer who expressed concerns about Floyd as he lay handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he could not breathe as Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

Chauvin, who was fired along with three other officers who were at the scene, faces more than 12 years in prison if convicted of murder.

Two other protests are planned Saturday in Seattle.

One protest, organized by a group called Justice For George Floyd, will be held at noon Saturday at the Seattle Police Department headquarters at 610 Fifth Ave., according to the group’s Facebook page.

The second, led by Not This Time!, a nonprofit committed to reducing fatal police shootings and creating safer communities, is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at Westlake Center, 400 Pine St., with speakers, including community and youth leaders, pastors and politicians. The group will then walk to the U.S. District Court building at 700 Stewart St., where there will be another round of speakers, music and poetry.

Information from The Associated Press is included in this story.