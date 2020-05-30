Protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis made their way to Seattle starting Friday night, resulting in broken windows, small fires and clashes with police.

The unrest spread across dozens of American cities Friday, prompting the Pentagon to order the Army to put several active-duty U.S. military police units on the ready to deploy to Minneapolis. In Portland, police declared a riot late Friday night after protesters broke into the city’s police headquarters and set fires inside. In Seattle, at least two more rallies against police brutality are planned Saturday afternoon.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll post updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the protests in the Seattle area and throughout the nation.