Protests continue to flare across the country, and in Seattle, in reaction to the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes during an arrest.
In Seattle, protests beginning Friday evening stretched into early Saturday morning in downtown Seattle, where some individuals broke windows and clashed with police, resulting in several arrests.
A demonstration began around 7 p.m. at Hing Hay Park in Seattle’s Chinatown International District with protesters speaking out against police brutality -- the first of several planned demonstrations this weekend, all sparked by the death of Floyd during his arrest on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill. Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, ignoring his pleas for air, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Protesters moved into downtown Seattle, chanting "Black Lives Matter," "George Floyd" and "I can't breath." A confrontation ensued with some individuals throwing fireworks, and Seattle police using pepper spray and flash bang devices to disperse crowds. Seven people were arrested Friday night, Seattle police said, on charges including an assault on an officer, failure to disperse, obstructing and resisting arrest.
In Portland, police declared a riot after some protesters broke into police headquarters and lit a fire. Blazes continued to burn early Saturday morning in multiple locations in downtown, including a building that housed a bank. Police via Twitter labeled the event a riot before midnight and closed several streets. "All persons in downtown Portland: it is not safe, it is dangerous, there is rioting, leave now."
A pair of additional protests are planned Saturday in Seattle to mourn Floyd and demand more police accountability.
One is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Westlake Center, 400 Pine St., with speakers, including community and youth leaders, pastors and politicians. The group plans to walk to the U.S. District Court building at 700 Stewart St., where there will be another round of speakers, music and poetry, according to organizer Andre Taylor,
“We can’t have officers killing people — unarmed people — and not being charged and convicted,” said Taylor, who leads the nonprofit Not This Time!, committed to reducing fatal police shootings and creating safer communities. “We need to see officers being held accountable.”
In addition to Floyd, the event, which is expected to last at least two hours, will honor Ahmaud Arbery, who was chased and fatally shot by white men in Georgia in February; Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Kentucky police officers during a “no-knock” raid of her apartment in March.
Another protest, organized by a group called Justice For George Floyd, will be held at noon Saturday at the Seattle Police Department headquarters at 610 Fifth Ave., according to the group’s Facebook page.