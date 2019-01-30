Jenkin, who is currently at a Richland-area hospital, is expected to return to the Legislature before the end of the session.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — State lawmaker Bill Jenkin is recovering following a heart attack.

House Republican minority leader J.T. Wilcox told reporters Wednesday that Jenkin underwent surgery earlier in the week, and is currently at a Richland-area hospital. He is expected to return to the Legislature before the end of the session.

Jenkin, a Republican from Prosser, is the deputy whip for his party in the House. In his absence, Wilcox said Jenkin’s duties in legislative committees will be temporarily covered by other GOP lawmakers.