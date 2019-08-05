PROSSER, Wash. (AP) — A police officer was shot in south central Washington overnight while responding to reports of a possible break-in.

According to a news release from the city of Prosser, officers responded just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Q13 reports that when one of the officers saw someone in the parking lot, the person ran from the officer and started firing shots, shooting a police officer in the leg.

The officer was taken to Prosser Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is still on the loose.