Prospective home care workers in Washington state face several challenges to becoming certified, potentially leading to a worsening shortage of caregivers for a growing population that needs care.

A state audit released in September details some of the barriers workers seeking certification face, including testing delays and a shrinking number of test sites and openings. Some people became so frustrated with the process, the audit noted, that they quit before their certification exams.

The Office of the Washington State Auditor’s report comes as the population of Washington residents age 65 and older grows daily; by 2025, the population will reach 1.5 million, according to the Department of Social and Health Services. The number of professional caregivers — who help with daily activities like meal preparation, medication management and home cleaning — will need to grow by at least 50% to adequately address the needs of that group, experts say.

Under an initiative approved by voters in 2011, home care aides and other long-term-care workers must receive 75 hours of training and pass a two-part exam. The 2022 audit identified several issues occurring for workers between training and the exam.

Since 2016, the number of testing sites in Washington has decreased by 20%, to 15 throughout the state. The remaining sites are concentrated in the Puget Sound region. Sites in Aberdeen, Longview and Vancouver all closed within the last six years, so prospective workers in Southwest Washington and on the coast must travel an hour or more to test at the closest site, in Olympia.

“It’s very clear there are areas of the state with significant populations, like Vancouver, where there are no test sites for 100 miles,” William Wright, lead performance auditor, said in an interview. “Those applicants are going to be impacted more than those near a test site.”

The lack of testing sites is also likely to impact prospective caregivers in rural areas, where residents who want to age at home face a shortage of help and services compared to those in urban areas, as outlined in a Seattle Times story in August.

The audit recommends the Washington State Department of Health, among other agencies, investigate how many and how often test sites are needed and where they should be located, and look into whether travel expense stipends may work for those in some areas of the state. In a response, DOH said it agreed with the recommendation and that it will analyze the costs and viability of adding more test sites.

Health Secretary Umair Shah and Office of Financial Management Director David Schumacher wrote in a response to the audit that the home care aide credentialing process “has room for improvement.” But the leaders added that the COVID-19 pandemic posed challenges for every aspect of the process and makes it a challenge to create an improvement plan based on data from the time period.

Auditor Lori Garretson noted that because of COVID waivers, some caregivers who worked without certification will now need to take the tests. That could lead to additional testing needs, or shrink the number of caregivers even more.

“I’m curious to see how this plays out, because there is one thought that all these people have been practicing without certification and are going to come and get trained and tested,” she said. “And the other possibility is they might pursue employment elsewhere.”