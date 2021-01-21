The proposed development of a 14-story hotel across from the entrance to Pike Place Market now is doubtful after Seattle’s Landmark Preservation Board on Wednesday reversed two prior decisions and declared the Hahn Building a historic site.

Demolition of the 134-year-old building at the corner of First Avenue and Pike Street was opposed by an unusual coalition of preservationists and owners of condos at the Newmark Tower, which sits directly behind the proposed hotel.

For some, their views would have been blocked by the proposed 145-foot building.

The vote was 6-1 to designate the building historic.

Now, says Sarah Sodt, the city’s landmarks coordinator for downtown, owners of the property would need “a certification of approval to make any alterations to the property, and includes demolition.”

One of the condo owners opposing the development is Ruth Danner, president of Save the Market Entrance.

“I’m delighted,” she said of the decision. “It was a nail biter, for sure. We were a broad coalition of downtown residents, preservationists, visitors to the market. We had over 90,000 sign our Change.org petition.”

Stellar Holdings, the Kirkland company that is part of the LLC that owns the building, on Thursday released this statement:

“We are disappointed with the Landmarks Board’s decision to designate the Hahn Building, which is a departure from the two previous times the Landmarks Board denied the same building for landmarking. The Board’s vote was contrary to City staff’s recommendation not to landmark the building. We are exploring our next steps.”