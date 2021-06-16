Seattle police and other first responders, including Seattle firefighters, lined the route as a procession escorted the body of fallen Officer Alexandra “Lexi” Harris from downtown Seattle to the Bonney Watson Funeral Home in SeaTac on Wednesday.

Harris was fatally struck by a driver early Sunday when she stopped on the way home from her shift to help at a crash scene on Interstate 5.

One of the people involved in the crash fled the scene in Harris’ private vehicle, which was later found abandoned. The Washington State Patrol said Wednesday that suspect has not yet been arrested. The driver who struck Harris is cooperating with investigators, police have said.

Memorial plans for Harris have not yet been announced.