The eighth annual Pride ASIA Festival was celebrated Sunday at Hing Hay Park in Seattle’s Chinatown International District. Performers celebrated Pride ASIA’s mission, which, as listed on their website, is to “celebrate, empower and nurture the multi-cultural diversity of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer communities through the Asian Pacific Islander lens.” Performers cycled on and off the stage, escorted by host and Pride ASIA founder Aleksa Manila. Tables from various community groups provided information about community services and support, like the Seattle Counseling Service, GenPRIDE and others. For more information, check out http://www.prideasia.org/.