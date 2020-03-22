On Sunday, President Donald Trump issued a “major disaster” declaration for Washington state over the novel coronavirus crisis — but Gov. Jay Inslee said the designation is not enough to bolster the state’s fight against the pandemic.

The declaration frees up some federal funding for state relief efforts, available to state, tribal and local governments, as well as some nonprofit organizations. It also provides federal funding for affected individuals across the state to receive crisis counseling.

However, Gov. Jay Inslee’s office said, several of Gov. Inslee’s requests for federal aid remain under review and have not been granted, such as expanded unemployment assistance and basic food benefits.

“We appreciate that the federal government has recognized the severity of the public-health emergency in Washington state,” Inslee said. “However, today’s declaration does not unlock many forms of federal assistance we have requested to help workers and families who are badly hurting. We will continue working with our federal partners to deliver the full suite of disaster assistance that is sorely needed in our state, such as expanded benefits for workers who lose their paychecks as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.”

Inslee added in a statement, “The state urgently requires additional federal emergency assistance in order to save lives, protect public health and safety, and limit further spread of the disease.”

The statement referenced a 74-page letter Inslee sent to Trump, which detailed exactly what the state would need to beef up its response to COVID-19.