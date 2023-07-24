The 2023 Canoe Journey is the first since 2019. Tribal canoe families from around the northwest including Canada will paddle Salish Sea waterways to the traditional homeland of the Muckleshoot people on the shores of Elliott Bay. 120-130 canoes are expected to land at Alki Point starting around noon Sunday. There are multiple stops along the way and the public is welcome at all of the landings.
Monday, July 24: Lower Elwha and Samish
Tuesday, July 25: Jamestown S’Klallam and Swinomish
Wednesday, July 26: Port Townsend and Cama
Thursday, July 27: Port Gamble S’Klallam and Tulalip
Friday, July 28 and Saturday July 29: Suquamish
Sunday, July 30: Muckleshoot/Alki Point
This year’s journey, Paddle to Muckleshoot, is the first year since 2006 that the Muckleshoot people have hosted. The journey will continue for a weeklong celebration of culture and heritage after the landing on Alki at the Muckleshoot Powwow Grounds in Auburn.
For more information: https://muckleshootcanoejourney.com/
