A pregnant woman and her unborn child died Sunday night in a rollover accident amid icy conditions on Interstate 90 near North Bend.

A pregnant women and her unborn baby were killed Sunday night when her vehicle rolled over on eastbound Interstate 90 near North Bend.

The fatal wreck occurred amid a blast of frigid weather that led to multiple spin-out accidents, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

“We have so many crashes in that area,” Johnson said. No further details were immediately available on the accident, which was reported after 7 p.m.

Eastside Fire and Rescue reported minor injuries from “multiple spinouts” in the area, urging people to avoid the area.

The National Weather Service reported Snoqualmie Pass picked up six inches of new snow by Sunday night. Parts of Seattle were pelted by hail in the springtime storm.