Seattle City Light crews say a vault fire was responsible for a power outage that affected nearly 5,000 customers in the Green Lake area Sunday morning.

Power was restored to most customers by noon, well before the 4 p.m. estimated restoration time the utility initially projected.

Crews have restored power to customers in the Green Lake area. The cause was related to an electrical vault fire. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/MJcKvbf8Gi — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) May 20, 2018

Calls first started coming in around 9:30 a.m. In all, City Light crews were responding to a total of eight separate incidents totalling about 4,800 customers without power Sunday morning.

The company’s Twitter site was inundated with queries from phones and battery-powered laptops.