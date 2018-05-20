Crews are enroute; City Light isn't sure of the cause.
Seattle City Light crews say a vault fire was responsible for a power outage that affected nearly 5,000 customers in the Green Lake area Sunday morning.
Power was restored to most customers by noon, well before the 4 p.m. estimated restoration time the utility initially projected.
Most Read Local Stories
- 1 bicyclist dead, 1 hurt in cougar attack near Snoqualmie VIEW
- Seattle businesses strike back against head tax with campaign for referendum
- Norovirus sickens 56 at 4 Seattle-area restaurants
- Washington’s hidden Glacier Peak volcano is among the most dangerous
- Investigators use DNA, genealogy database to ID suspect in 1987 double homicide
Calls first started coming in around 9:30 a.m. In all, City Light crews were responding to a total of eight separate incidents totalling about 4,800 customers without power Sunday morning.
The company’s Twitter site was inundated with queries from phones and battery-powered laptops.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.