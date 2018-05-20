Crews are enroute; City Light isn't sure of the cause.

Share story

Mike Carter
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Seattle City Light crews say a vault fire was responsible for a power outage that affected nearly 5,000 customers in the Green Lake area Sunday morning.

Power was restored to most customers by noon, well before the 4 p.m. estimated restoration time the utility initially projected.

Most Read Local Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Calls first started coming in around  9:30 a.m. In all, City Light crews were responding to a total of eight separate incidents totalling about 4,800 customers without power Sunday morning.

The company’s Twitter site was inundated with queries from phones and battery-powered laptops.

 

 

Mike Carter: 206-464-3706 or mcarter@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @stimesmcarter.