Crews are enroute; City Light isn't sure of the cause.

Seattle City Light crews are responding to the Green Lake area to investigate a string of outages affecting nearly 5,000 residential and business customers.

City Light said it did not immediately know the cause of the outages. Calls first started coming in around 9:30 a.m. In all, City Light crews were responding to a total of eight separate incidents totalling about 4,800 customers without power Sunday morning.

City Light estimates service won’t restored until 4 p.m.

The company’s Twitter site was inundated with queries from phones and battery-powered laptops.