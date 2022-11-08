Roughly 20,000 households were still without power in Western Washington Tuesday morning after a weekend of high winds and rain. Households still without power were primarily in Snohomish County and on Whidbey Island.

In Snohomish County, nearly 14,000 customers were still facing outages as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Public Utility District.

Puget Sound Energy reported 84 active outages impacting nearly 6,000 customers as of 7 a.m. Of the outages listed, 68 appeared to be on Whidbey Island.

This weekend’s windy, rainy weather has caused power outages across the region as a result of fallen trees and their limbs.



Never touch or go within 30 feet of downed power lines because they might be energized. Call PSE at 1-888-225-5773 or 911 to report problems. #wawx (1/2) pic.twitter.com/pfB8dxnN4d — Puget Sound Energy (@PSETalk) November 5, 2022

“Due to our dry weather, followed by lots of rain and then catastrophic wind, this storm has turned out to be one of the biggest we’ve ever experienced,” John Haarlow, CEO and general manager of Snohomish PUD said in a video message posted Monday evening. “When it finally quit blowing, we had more than 220,000 of our customers without power.”

The outages were largely caused by tree limbs through power lines and downed trees, Haarlow said. “This type of heavy destruction makes restoration extremely challenging.”

The PUD follows a strict set of priorities when working to restore power, according to information on its website.

It focuses first on outages that affect large numbers of customers, hospitals, schools and businesses. It says those outages are “high-voltage transmission level.” It also prioritizes oil spills and wires that are down on buildings or vehicles that could present a safety hazard.

Then it looks at circuits that serve neighborhoods and businesses before addressing smaller outages that affect just a few homes – or even just one. In this category, it includes outages caused by malfunctions or fallen service lines.

We continue to have crews working all over the county. The crew pictured is one of 5 that is working on Camano this afternoon. This effort will greatly help restore power to the 3500 customers out, but with so much damage, some residents may still be out for a few days. pic.twitter.com/Wt8EClXMv0 — Snohomish County PUD (@SnoPUD) November 7, 2022

It turns to outages impacting non-essential street lights last.

At Puget Sound Energy, officials follow a similar pattern. PSE says its “outage restoration prioritization is constantly evolving” as it gets more knowledge of the situation and responds to emerging issues.

As of Tuesday morning, PSE said it was focusing on reallocating resources to remaining areas in need, as other areas begin to get back on the grid. It also is focusing on outage repairs in areas with unique access or logistical challenges, like impassable roads.

“Power has been restored to the majority of customers impacted by this November weather event, and crews will stay on the job until power is restored to customers,” PSE wrote in a Monday update.

Crews are working around the clock to repair damage to transmission and distribution systems in order to restore power for all customers. We've brought in outside crews and helicopter patrols to help assess widespread damage, including downed trees, limbs and wires. #WAwx (1/3) pic.twitter.com/opN0JLWzzd — Puget Sound Energy (@PSETalk) November 6, 2022

It listed three areas where crews continued to work on repairing extensive damage or were experiencing access issues:

On Whidbey Island, crews continue to uncover more areas of damage across the electric system and many locations will require lengthy repairs, PSE estimated. In Skykomish, it identified several damage locations that are inaccessible to trucks and heavy equipment. Crews were getting to those spots on foot.

In Greenwater, crews were hampered by access issues. The reopening of Highway 410 on Sunday was expected to speed restoration.