Seattle City Light estimates power will be fully restored Sunday afternoon.

Seattle City Light crews are working to restore service to about 1,140 customers in the Tukwila area after a car crash early Sunday knocked out power.

The utility said that about 3,100 electricity customers were affected by the car-versus-pole accident, reported at 4:41 a.m. Sunday. Outages are concentrated around Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 64th Avenue South.

By 5:30 a.m., power was restored to about 2,000 customers through circuit switching.

Crews are replacing the damaged pole, “a complicated operation after it’s broken by a vehicle hitting it,” the utility said on Twitter. The utility revised its estimate for full power restoration to 2:30 p.m. after earlier estimates of 8:30 and then 11:30 a.m.