Seattle City Light estimates power will be fully restored Sunday afternoon.

Share story

By
Seattle Times business reporter

Seattle City Light crews are working to restore service to about 1,140 customers in the Tukwila area after a car crash early Sunday knocked out power.

The utility said that about 3,100 electricity customers were affected by the car-versus-pole accident, reported at 4:41 a.m. Sunday. Outages are concentrated around Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 64th Avenue South.

By 5:30 a.m., power was restored to about 2,000 customers through circuit switching.

Crews are replacing the damaged pole, “a complicated operation after it’s broken by a vehicle hitting it,” the utility said on Twitter. The utility revised its estimate for full power restoration to 2:30 p.m. after earlier estimates of 8:30 and then 11:30 a.m.

Benjamin Romano: 206-652-6593 or bromano@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @bromano.