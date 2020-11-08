Nearly 7,000 customers were without power after an outage struck Northeast Seattle around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Seattle City Light was investigating the cause of the power loss, according to its website.

The National Weather Service warned of local power outages and tree limb damage as icy wind from Canada whips through the Puget Sound region this weekend. Winds were expected to peak Sunday morning.

The outage stretched from east of Interstate 5 to Lake Washington, about south of Northeast 75th Street, and north of Northeast 50th Street.

Check seattle.gov/light/outage for updates.

Crews are responding to an outage affecting 6,893 customers in northeast Seattle. The cause is under investigation. Visit our map for updates: https://t.co/fxXJeoyYPA pic.twitter.com/2BUz2kdLmh — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) November 8, 2020

Around 11:40 a.m. another power outage was reported to have hit the region, wiping out service to more than 5,400 customers in southeast Kitsap County and north Pierce County. Puget Sound Energy reported that the cause was under investigation.