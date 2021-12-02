Equipment failure on a utility pole caused a high-voltage wire to break, leaving around 9,775 customers in West Seattle without power for a short time early Thursday evening, according to Seattle City Light.

The outage was reported just before 6 p.m., according to the utility’s online outage map. Crews had restored power to nearly 4,800 customers as of 7 p.m. and about 30 minutes later, power was restored to all customers except 476, according to Seattle City Light.

City Light expects to restore power to all customers by 1 a.m. Friday at the latest, according to the outage map.

There is a power outage in West Seattle affecting 9,775 customers. We will share information as it becomes available and hope to have more details soon. Thanks for your patience as our crews work to restore power. pic.twitter.com/cFGs1gVYu9 — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) December 3, 2021

