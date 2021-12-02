By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Equipment failure on a utility pole caused a high-voltage wire to break, leaving around 9,775 customers in West Seattle without power for a short time early Thursday evening, according to Seattle City Light.

The outage was reported just before 6 p.m., according to the utility’s online outage map. Crews had restored power to nearly 4,800 customers as of 7 p.m. and about 30 minutes later, power was restored to all customers except 476, according to Seattle City Light.

City Light expects to restore power to all customers by 1 a.m. Friday at the latest, according to the outage map.

Check back for updates.

Daisy Zavala: dzavala@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @daisyzavv.

