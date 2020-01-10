A cluster of power outages in South Seattle left more than 13,000 Seattle City Light customers without power Friday afternoon, according to the utility.

The outages occurred around 1:30 p.m. and affected residents and businesses in Beacon Hill and the Rainier Valley down to Skyway. City Light is investigating the cause and expects to restore power to all customers by 5 p.m., although this estimate is subject to change, the utility said in a tweet.

Power was restored to about 5,000 customers by 3 p.m., with about 2,000 mostly in the Skyway area still without power, according to City Light.