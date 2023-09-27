More than 4,500 customers in West Seattle are affected by a power outage Wednesday morning, according to Seattle City Light.

The cause of the outage, reported at 6:43 a.m., is under investigation.

Power is estimated to be restored by 1 p.m., according to the utility’s outage map.

There is an outage in West Seattle affecting ~4,500 customers. Crews are responding and investigating the cause. For updates on restoration times and cause, follow us on our outage map at: https://t.co/mRJRK9bFcK pic.twitter.com/Hr54sXipRg — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) September 27, 2023

The National Weather Service said the Puget Sound area will see heavy rain and gusty winds Wednesday due to a “potent surface low” — an area of low pressure with strong winds surrounding it — moving onshore from over the Pacific Ocean.

The strongest winds — up to 35 mph — are expected to whip through areas south of Seattle, especially around Tacoma and Olympia. The surface low will then move east Wednesday afternoon, taking the winds with it, the weather service said.

Seattle Times staff reporter Vonnai Phair contributed to this report.