The cause of the Thursday morning fire was not immediately known.

As Seattle firefighters were battling a house fire Thursday morning, a live power line fell onto a ladder truck but no firefighters were inside at the time, said Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley.

Firefighters arrived at the fire at 15th Avenue and East Cherry Street at 11:20 a.m., got the blaze under control in 19 minutes and saved a neighboring house that sustained some damage, she said. The fire was extinguished at 11:48 a.m., Tinsley said.

The ladder truck was cordoned off until Seattle City Light workers arrived and shut off the power, she said. No one was injured.

