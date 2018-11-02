More than 900 customers in Snohomish County’s Public Utility District reported power failures Friday morning.

The power failures are scattered across the county, with more than two-thirds of the customers affected near Index along Highway 2, according to the Snohomish PUD outage map.

According to the National Weather Service, a 51 mph gust of wind was recorded in the Everett area at 11 p.m. Thursday.

Snohomish County PUD was not available for comment.

Meanwhile, Seattle City Light’s outage map is not reporting any outages.

Winds throughout the weekend will be 10 to 25 mph. On Saturday, the weather service forecasts winds at 10 to 20 mph, and as night falls there will be a chance of rain, with winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 35 mph.

A wind forecast measures the steady breeze throughout the day, while a gust is the peak of wind in a short amount of time, says meteorologist Dana Felton.

Sunday will also be breezy, with showers in the morning and a chance of afternoon rain. Winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 mph. Later, winds will decrease to 20 to 20 mph.