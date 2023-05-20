By
Most Read Local Stories
- 3 Seattle beaches won't open due to lifeguard shortage
- Boaters rescue pilot after small plane crashes off downtown Seattle waterfront WATCH
- At least 175,000 UW Medicine patients could soon lose in-network coverage
- Watch for weekend detours as bridge work from Highway 520 to I-5 ramps up
- What's the point of the Regional Homelessness Authority?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.