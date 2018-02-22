Stacey Lee Smaaladen told investigators that she took the drugs to supplement her own prescribed medications to treat pain from injuries, according to court documents.

PORT ORCHARD — A Poulsbo police officer has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and theft after authorities say she stole narcotics from a city’s prescription-drug disposal box.

The Kitsap Sun reports 49-year-old Stacey Lee Smaaladen was charged Wednesday after a Poulsbo city employee reviewed surveillance footage in October, showing the Poulsbo police officer taking items out of the dropbox on multiple occasions.

According to court documents, Smaaladen told investigators that she took the drugs to supplement her own prescribed medications to treat pain from injuries.

Smaaladen was placed on administrative leave in November. Any disciplinary action will take place after the criminal case and an internal investigation.

Police Chief Dan Schoonmaker says the conduct will not be tolerated, but he described Smaaladen as an “otherwise exceptional police officer.”