Local NewsPhotography Pothole rangers to the rescue Originally published January 8, 2020 at 5:35 pm Leaning into their work, "pothole rangers" with the Seattle Department of Transportation fill an unusually large pit on South Kenyon Street. Last year about 18,000 were filled and the goal of SDOT is to fill them within three days of getting a call. See a pothole? Call the rangers at 206-684-7623. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times) By Alan Berner Seattle Times staff photographer
