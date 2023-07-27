The Seattle Fire Department evacuated units and was investigating reports of potentially hazardous material in an apartment building in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Thursday morning.

Hazmat crews searched the apartment unit and determined the area was safe, Seattle fire said around 11:15 a.m.

The department responded to an apartment building in the 1600 block of Melrose Avenue, the department said around 9:30 a.m. on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Melrose Avenue is closed between Olive Way and Pine Street.

Seattle fire evacuated nearby apartment units as a safety precaution, the department said. Seattle fire was turning the scene over to the Seattle Police Department as of about 11:15 a.m. Four firetrucks and other first responders were seen in the area around 11:35 a.m.

Responders were urging people to avoid the area.